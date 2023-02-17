Hasbro Reveals Kraven The Hunter Action Figure Coming Exclusively to Walmart This Spring

Spider-Man fans are invited to take a trip back to the 1990s and the era of Spider-Man: The Animated Series with a new release from Hasbro. The toy maker is bringing Kraven the Hunter to their Marvel Legends Line later this spring and the character will be available exclusively at Walmart.

You know, not everything happening in the world of Marvel is related to comics or the cinematic universe. Some things are inspired by the cartoons of our childhood like 1994’s Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

Hasbro is focusing on the fan favorite show for their latest entry in the Marvel Legends line of action figures and this time their subject is Kraven The Hunter!

Kraven is neither friend or foe to Spider-Man, but that doesn’t mean the web slinger shouldn’t stay on his toes!

Dressed in his creature-face vest and armed with a pointy spear, Kraven means business. An angry expression rests on his face and it looks like he’s not ready to give up the fight.

As with all standard (not retro) Marvel Legends figures, Kraven is 6-inch scale and features premium detail and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

The Marvel Legends Kraven The Hunter figure will be available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart

It sells for $27.99 and is expected to arrive in June 2023. A link to the set can be found below.

“With serum-powered strength and honed senses that drove him mad, Kraven the Hunter is neither Spider-Man’s friend nor foe—but the Web-Slinger might be his only shot at a cure.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES KRAVEN THE HUNTER