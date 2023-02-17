Video: Super Nintendo World Officially Opens at Universal Studios Hollywood

Super Nintendo World is now officially open at Universal Studios Hollywood! Prior to the first guests entering the new land this morning, the park held an opening moment with Scott Strobl (Executive Vice President and General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood) and Super Mario Bros. creator Shigeru Miyamoto, alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach.

Plenty of Nintendo fans and media were at Universal Studios Hollywood this morning to be among the first to officially enter Super Nintendo World.

Watch the Super Nintendo World Opening Moment:

Inside the land itself, the line for Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge snaked all throughout the land this morning, getting consistent wait times over 2 hours.

Here’s what the line for the #MarioKart attraction looked like this morning, snaking all the way through #SuperNintendoWorld. #UniversalStudiosHollywood pic.twitter.com/I2pxiHRfYe — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) February 17, 2023

On Wednesday evening, Universal Studios Hollywood hosted the full Grand Opening ceremony for Super Nintendo World, attended by plenty of celebrity guests, and Laughing Place was fortunate enough to be invited to participate in the red carpet arrivals prior to the ceremony. That was followed by a jaw-dropping fireworks display and ceremony, once again featuring ​​Shigeru Miyamoto. Check out our full coverage from the event here.

For even more from throughout Super Nintendo World, check out our tag for photos and videos from the attraction, store, restaurant, and more!