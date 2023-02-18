NASA Astronaut Snoopy Lands At Knott’s Berry Farm As Part of Knott’s Peanuts Celebration

Knott’s Peanuts Celebration is in full swing at Knott’s Berry Farm, but a new shipment from NASA has arrived at the park to provide guests with even more fun when they come to celebrate Charles Schulz’s characters California’s Original Theme Park.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the fun of the Knott’s Peanuts Celebration at the landmark Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, CA, fans can now meet with Astronaut Snoopy at the park.
- Astronaut Snoopy, complete with an official spacesuit from NASA, is available to meet and greet at the park’s Town Hall now through the conclusion of Knott’s Peanuts Celebration on February 26th.
- One of the fun offerings of the festival, where Astronaut Snoopy is located, is “To The Moon: Snoopy Soars with NASA.” At Calico's Town Hall, guests will see stars with the exhibit featuring the world's most famous beagle and his long relationship with our nation's space administration.
- This is just one of the many fun offerings of Knott’s Peanuts Festival, which has welcomed fans of all ages to join the Peanuts gang as it takes over the park for plenty of excitement and family-friendly fun since it started on January 28 and the fun continues through February 26th.
- The celebration features a new game show at the Birdcage Theatre, plenty of new PEANUTS-inspired cuisine, a new space-themed exhibit and photo ops that allow guests to step into the iconic Charles M. Schulz comic strips. And many of the PEANUTS characters will be hanging out throughout the park to add to the fun.
