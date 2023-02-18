NASA Astronaut Snoopy Lands At Knott’s Berry Farm As Part of Knott’s Peanuts Celebration

At Calico's Town Hall, guests will see stars with the exhibit featuring the world's most famous beagle and his long relationship with our nation's space administration.

This is just one of the many fun offerings of Knott’s Peanuts Festival, which has welcomed fans of all ages to join the Peanuts gang as it takes over the park for plenty of excitement and family-friendly fun since it started on January 28 and the fun continues through February 26th.