Celebrate Your Love of Fashion with a Minnie Mouse Loungefly Exclusive from Fun.com

Funko, Loungefly and fashion. Those are three of our favorite words and they’re even better when they come together! That’s right there’s a new Loungefly Minnie Mouse Pop! style mini backpack that’s just debuted and it’s available exclusively from Fun.com!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Ultimate fashionista Minnie Mouse has “Pop!ed” up on a Loungefly backpack and is bringing her signature look to your wardrobe.

Fun.com has teamed up with Loungefly for a cute exclusive fashion essential that even Minnie herself would be proud to carry.

The mini backpack features a Funko Pop! version of Minnie Mouse looking out to see all of her adoring fans.

As is common on Loungefly bags, there’s a front zip pouch; this one's colored pink and decorated with polka dots. A matching bow sits atop Minnie’s head and dimensional ears complete the look making this perfect for Disney bounding on your next trip to the parks.

Guests will find the Loungefly Minnie Mouse exclusive available now at Fun.com and it sells for $79.99.

Loungefly Funko POP! Minnie Mouse Mini Backpack – $79.99

