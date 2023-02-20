Explore the Galaxy with Star Wars LEGO, Cosplay Helmets and More from shopDisney

Whether you’re a Star Wars collector or have a kid who wants to play in the galaxy far, far away, new merchandise arrivals on shopDisney can make your dreams come true! Lightsaber hilts, LEGO, Funko and more bring the beloved franchise to fans in new ways.

shopDisney is getting fans ready for an exciting year of Star Wars content, reveals and merchandise by bringing an intense assortment of goodies to the site.

This week new product drops include: Funko Pop! figures Lightsaber Hilts Cosplay helmets LEGO set

Darth Vader and Reva from the Obi-Wan Kenobi series are here in Funko form, while fans who want to dress as part of the world will appreciate the Rebel X-Wing or Phase II Clone Trooper helmets that are perfect for cosplay.

Kids can enjoy building and then playing with the LEGO TIE Bomber set inspired by Return of the Jedi and those drawn to the Force will love the latest shipment from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Luminara and Plo Koon lightsaber hilts!

Link to the individual items can be found below.

LEGO TIE Bomber 75347 – Star Wars – $64.99

Rebel X-Wing Helmet – Star Wars – $59.99

Phase II Clone Trooper Electronic Helmet – Star Wars: The Black Series – $131.99

Reva (Third Sister) Pop! Vinyl Bobble-Head by Funko – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi – $12.99

Darth Vader Pop! Vinyl Bobble-Head by Funko – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi – $12.99

Plo Koon Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – $169.99

Luminara Unduli Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – $169.99