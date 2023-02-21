Special Three Day Event to Celebrate One Year of the World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park

Can you believe that the World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park at LEGOLAND Florida Resort is about to celebrate its one-year anniversary? To celebrate, the park is hosting a three-day-only “Turning One” party this upcoming weekend with oinktastic, limited-time entertainment and activities for little piggies and their families.
What’s Happening:
- The one-year celebration of Peppa Pig Theme Park will take place Friday, February 24th through Sunday, February 26th.
- The weekend celebration kicks off on Friday with a special welcome show in Mr. Potato’s Showtime Arena when the Theme Park opens at 9:00 a.m., featuring Peppa and her family.
- Oink and giggle with the limited-time, interactive show, Move, Groove & Celebrate, throughout the weekend where little piggies can learn fun yoga poses, play Peppa-themed games and join in a celebration dance. Peppa and her family can’t wait to meet families after the show as part of the festivities.
- As part of the festivities, little piggies can participate in a scavenger hunt around Peppa Pig Theme Park to help Peppa find her friends so they can celebrate the Theme Park’s first year of fun!
- Pick up a party crown and follow the clues around the park to collect stickers of Peppa’s friends for the celebration, all included with Theme Park admission during the event.
- Explore the Theme Park’s six oinktastic rides and six themed playscapes to complete the party crown and snap a picture at one of the themed photo spots along the way.
- The fun doesn’t stop inside the park, as families can share their memories with special Instagram stickers, to continue the scavenger hunt fun from anywhere.
- Celebrate the occasion with limited-time party treats from Miss Rabbit’s Diner. Pick up one of Peppa’s Party Cupcakes, available in vanilla or chocolate with buttercream icing, sprinkles and a party crown, or get a party pack of cupcakes for the whole family. Enjoy a specialty Celebration Milkshake, a cake batter flavored treat topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and a party crown.
