Special Three Day Event to Celebrate One Year of the World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park

Can you believe that the World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park at LEGOLAND Florida Resort is about to celebrate its one-year anniversary? To celebrate, the park is hosting a three-day-only “Turning One” party this upcoming weekend with oinktastic, limited-time entertainment and activities for little piggies and their families.

What’s Happening:

The one-year celebration of Peppa Pig Theme Park will take place Friday, February 24th through Sunday, February 26th.

The weekend celebration kicks off on Friday with a special welcome show in Mr. Potato’s Showtime Arena when the Theme Park opens at 9:00 a.m., featuring Peppa and her family.

Oink and giggle with the limited-time, interactive show, Move, Groove & Celebrate, throughout the weekend where little piggies can learn fun yoga poses, play Peppa-themed games and join in a celebration dance. Peppa and her family can’t wait to meet families after the show as part of the festivities.

