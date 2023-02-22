Disney+ Shares “In-Production” Featurette for Upcoming Series “The Crossover”

Disney+ has shared an “in-production” featurette for their upcoming series The Crossover, which begins streaming on April 5th.

What’s Happening:

Based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel in-verse by Kwame Alexander, The Crossover introduces teen brothers Josh and Jordan Bell, widely considered basketball phenoms. Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy McNasty, narrates the story of he and his brother’s coming of age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own.

The series stars:
Jalyn Hall ("Josh 'Filthy' Bell")
Amir O'Neil (Jordan 'JB' Bell")
Sabrina Revelle ("Crystal Bell")
Derek Luke ("Chuck Bell")
Deja Monique Cruz ("Maya")
Trevor Bush ("Vondie")
Skyla I'Lece ("Alexis")
Phylicia Rashad ("Barbara")
Daveed Diggs ("Narrator")

Check out the newly released “in-production” featurette for the series:

The Crossover premieres Tuesday, April 4th on Disney Channel

