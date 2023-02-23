Kartika Rodriguez Making History as Black Female Vice President at Disney

Disney Parks Blog shares the journey of Kartika Rodriguez, who is making history as a black female VP at Disney.

What's Happening:

Kartika Rodriguez has been with Disney for over 23 years and is now the vice president of EPCOT

During her time as VP, there have been so many new exciting additions at EPCOT including Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind La Crêperie de Paris Space 220

Disney parks work hard to create a culture of inclusion. An example of this that demonstrates the beauty of representation at EPCOT is the recent launch of the CreativeSoul Doll Collection, which reimagines classic Princess characters through a diverse lens.

There are also programs available to help cast members achieve their professional goals.

Black Talent Network (BTN) is a dynamic program designed to support the exposure, sponsorship, and development of black senior leaders through a variety of unique experiences, including mentorships, access to internal and external insights, career resources, and networking opportunities.

Kartika joined the first-ever Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products BTN cohort as a participant when it launched in 2021.

She had become an active mentor by the second cohort, able to have new and existing relationships that she still has today.

What They're Saying:

“What I love most about BTN is that these relationships continue well beyond the cohorts. My mentor Tracy Wilson [Senior Vice President of Finance, Disney Signature Experiences] and I continue to have meaningful dialogue and discussion to this day.”

“It’s incredibly special to tell my story and highlight programs like BTN during Black History Month. For me, Black History Month is a time to reflect. I think a lot about my great grandparents, my grandparents, my mom, my aunties and uncles. I think about the opportunities I’ve had based on their encouragement – opportunities they were never afforded. I think about the doors that others have opened for me. Black History Month is a time to be grateful and to ensure that I always try my best to make my family proud. It’s also a time for me to talk to my own son. To inspire and encourage him by explaining the sacrifices other people have made so we can continue to move forward.”

“I hope through my leadership at Disney, I can leave a legacy where people truly feel welcome and supported in their goals. I’m also so excited about everything in the works at EPCOT and across Disney Parks – we are making history in real-time through innovation and teamwork. Black history is now and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”