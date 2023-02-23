Kartika Rodriguez Making History as Black Female Vice President at Disney

Disney Parks Blog shares the journey of Kartika Rodriguez, who is making history as a black female VP at Disney.
What's Happening:
- Kartika Rodriguez has been with Disney for over 23 years and is now the vice president of EPCOT.
- During her time as VP, there have been so many new exciting additions at EPCOT including Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, La Crêperie de Paris, Space 220 Restaurant, Connections Eatery, and more.
- Disney parks work hard to create a culture of inclusion. An example of this that demonstrates the beauty of representation at EPCOT is the recent launch of the CreativeSoul Doll Collection, which reimagines classic Princess characters through a diverse lens.
- There are also programs available to help cast members achieve their professional goals.
- Black Talent Network (BTN) is a dynamic program designed to support the exposure, sponsorship, and development of black senior leaders through a variety of unique experiences, including mentorships, access to internal and external insights, career resources, and networking opportunities.
- Kartika joined the first-ever Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products BTN cohort as a participant when it launched in 2021.
- She had become an active mentor by the second cohort, able to have new and existing relationships that she still has today.
What They're Saying:
- “What I love most about BTN is that these relationships continue well beyond the cohorts. My mentor Tracy Wilson [Senior Vice President of Finance, Disney Signature Experiences] and I continue to have meaningful dialogue and discussion to this day.”
- “It’s incredibly special to tell my story and highlight programs like BTN during Black History Month. For me, Black History Month is a time to reflect. I think a lot about my great grandparents, my grandparents, my mom, my aunties and uncles. I think about the opportunities I’ve had based on their encouragement – opportunities they were never afforded. I think about the doors that others have opened for me. Black History Month is a time to be grateful and to ensure that I always try my best to make my family proud. It’s also a time for me to talk to my own son. To inspire and encourage him by explaining the sacrifices other people have made so we can continue to move forward.”
- “I hope through my leadership at Disney, I can leave a legacy where people truly feel welcome and supported in their goals. I’m also so excited about everything in the works at EPCOT and across Disney Parks – we are making history in real-time through innovation and teamwork. Black history is now and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”
