Petco Park Model Unveiled at LEGOLAND California Resort

LEGOLAND California Resort has unveiled a LEGO model of Petco Park, the home stadium of the San Diego Padres. The new stadium model is part of MINILAND San Diego, which will open in March.

Batter, Batter, Swing! Today, LEGOLAND California Resort unveiled a LEGO model of Petco Park, the home stadium of the San Diego Padres.

The LEGO model, built with more than 150,000 bricks, will reside in the world’s first and only MINILAND U.S.A. version of San Diego debuting at LEGOLAND California on March 23.

The life-like ballpark took a team of four Master Model Builders a total of 1,200 hours to complete.

The stadium is full of more than 1,000 colorful Minilanders cheering on the Padres and features a working video board displaying animated scenes.

Earlier this week, before settling into its home at LEGOLAND California, the Petco Park model stopped by its namesake to enjoy spectacular ballpark views as the Padres’ grounds crew prepared the field for another fun-filled season of baseball.

Petco Park is an iconic addition to the world’s first LEGO version of San Diego at LEGOLAND California.

For the new city, Master Model Builders drew inspiration from top San Diego neighborhoods and landmarks including the Rady Shell, Hotel Del Coronado, California Tower at Balboa Park, Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, and San Diego’s incredible coastline.

The new addition – which is in the final stages of construction – will feature prominent scenes, settings and themes that make up the city’s DNA.