LEGO Star Wars Helmet Collection Captain Rex and More Coming to shopDisney March 1st

A few years ago, LEGO introduced a new line of Star Wars helmets assembled entirely out of LEGO bricks and meant to be put on display. The series has been a big hit among fans and now the popular collectibles are coming to shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Star Wars fans have long been in love with LEGO’s unique offerings dedicated to the popular franchise and one of their newer collections is inspired by the iconic helmets worn throughout every era of the galaxy.

In a few days, select styles from this fantastic line will be making their way to shopDisney and we can’t wait to see who’ll be popping up.

It looks like Captain Rex will be among the assortment, and a quick browse of the LEGO website indicates that Commander Cody and Leia as Boushh

We anticipate that all three designs (and possibly others) will be released at the same time.

The LEGO Star Wars Helmets have between 500-800+ pieces and are intended for the adult collector. Each includes a display base with a placard bearing the Star Wars and LEGO images, as well as the character name.

The LEGO Star Wars Helmet assortment will be available starting March 1st

Pricing hasn’t been announced on shopDisney, but previous designs available at LEGO.com sell for $69.99 each.

Check back soon for links to this epic collection.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.