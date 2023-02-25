“The Mandalorian” Creator Jon Favreau Has No Ending Planned for the Disney+ Series

With the premiere of the third season of The Mandalorian coming up next week, Disney Legend and series creator Jon Favreau has said there are currently no plans for the end of the series, according to Variety.

In a recent interview, Favreau pointed out that The Mandalorian is just a small part of the much bigger story of Star Wars and that there is not currently a plan in place for the end of the series. “I think the beauty of this is that it’s a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we’ll have resolution over time with these characters…it’s not like there’s a finale that we’re building to that I have in mind.”

Fans will be happy to know that Favreau went on to say that it may be a while before we've seen the last of these beloved characters: "I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while. I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I'm looking forward to doing much more."

About The Mandalorian:

About The Mandalorian:

In the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together. The directors of the eight-episode season three include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.

The Mandalorian season three debuts on Disney+