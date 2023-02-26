Transform into Guardians with New Disney Mirrorverse Pins Available at Walt Disney World

New pins inspired by the team-based Action Role-Playing Game, Disney Mirrorverse, are now available at Walt Disney World. Classic Disney characters are transformed into Guardians who stand ready to defend against the Fractured, a malevolent threat seeking to overrun the Mirrorverse.

We spotted a wide variety of pins featuring Disney characters in their Mirrorverse outfits. Character pins we saw for sale include Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Ariel, Belle, Tinker Bell, Sully, Hercules, Baymax, Buzz Lightyear, Jack Skellington, Ursula, Maleficent and Jafar.

Here’s some close-ups of some of the pins, which we spotted at the Frontier Trading Post in the Magic Kingdom.

About Disney Mirrorverse:

In Disney Mirrorverse, players will enter an all-new divergent universe, filled with worlds reflected from familiar Disney and Pixar films. Dark and light magic influence these high stakes worlds, evolving iconic Disney and Pixar characters into Guardians who stand ready to defend against the Fractured, a malevolent threat seeking to overrun the Mirrorverse.

Filled with visually stunning 3D animated characters and environments, players will unite a team of empowered Guardians and take full control in real-time, action-oriented gameplay.

As players progress through the game, they’ll collect a large roster of characters and assemble a powerful team of three to take into battle. Each character has unique battle abilities, including an armored-up Sulley, the ultimate personal-battle companion Baymax, the vengeful draconic mage Maleficent, and many more Guardians who stand ready to defend against those seeking to conquer the Mirrorverse.

Disney Mirrorverse is now available to download worldwide for free on the App Store Google Play

More information on the ins and outs of Disney Mirrorverse can be found in our previous post