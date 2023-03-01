Disney100: LEGO Minifigures Collection and More to Debut this Spring

Disney100 is off to an incredible start and we’re so excited to experience every bit of it including merchandise! LEGO has already introduced a special collection of BrickHeadz, and they’ve got more on the way, including a wonderful assortment of Minifigures from every era of Disney movies.

What’s Happening:

Disney fans of all ages can join in the fun of celebrating the 100 Years of Wonder by going shopping! Several popular brands are introducing new collections inspired by the characters and stories that have charmed us for years, including LEGO Group.

For the past 24 years, LEGO and Disney have been delivering fun playsets and collectibles designed to be enjoyed by every fan no matter their LEGO skill level. Now they're releasing another round of awesome sets all themed to Disney100.

Along with the previously released Disney100 BrickHeadz , LEGO’s lineup will feature detailed sets as well as Duplo meaning there’s something here for everyone! The newly announced lineup includes: LEGO Minifigures Disney100 Collection LEGO DUPLO Disney 3 in 1 Magical Castle LEGO Disney Celebration Train LEGO Disney Up House

LEGO will be introducing these imaginative sets and collectibles throughout the year with the next release dates set for April 1st and May 1st.

Guests will be able to shop all of their favorites from LEGO.com , LEGO stores and selected other retailers globally.

, LEGO stores and selected other retailers globally. Check back soon for links to the individual items!

LEGO Minifigures Disney100

18 fan-favorite Disney Characters from across the last 100 years are making their way to your LEGO collection!

Each blind bag contains one minifigure

The series includes: Evil Queen, Pocahontas, Prince John, Robin Hood, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Miguel, Ernesto de la Cruz, Mulan, Sorcerer Mickey, Queen of Hearts, Pinocchio, Jiminy Cricket, Cruella de Vil, Tiana, Dr. Facillier, Stitch, Baymax, Aurora/Sleeping Beauty

The nostalgia-filled range goes on sale starting May 1st and is priced at €3.99 / $4.99

DUPLO Disney 3 in 1 Magical Castle

Young fans can experience the magic of the Disney castle with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Figaro, Daisy Duck, and Donald Duck. The set transforms into three different builds, ensuring the fun never stops for toddlers aged 3+.

The set will be available exclusively from LEGO.com and LEGO Stores starting on April 1st and sells for €99.99 / $99.99

LEGO Disney Celebration Train

Calling all young Disney fans to jump aboard and join in the anniversary celebrations! The parade train features beloved Disney and Pixar characters from Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Moana, Peter Pan, and Toy Story on bespoke parade floats.

The set will be available starting April 1st and sells for €39.99 / $39.99

LEGO Disney ‘Up’ House

The beautiful house from the beloved Pixar film, is ready for an anniversary adventure and invites Disney and LEGO fans aged 9+ to join. The LEGO model of the iconic patchwork house features Carl Fredricksen, Wilderness Explorer Russel and Dug as they prepare for takeoff.

The LEGO Disney ‘Up’ House set will be available starting April 1st and sells for €54.99 / $59.99

LEGO BrickHeadz Disney 100th Celebration Set

The fun, collectible set includes buildable LEGO figures of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Disney Mickey Mouse, Snow White, and Tinker Bell so fans aged 10+ can relive iconic Disney memories with some of their favorite characters.

The LEGO set is available now exclusively from LEGO.com and LEGO Stores priced at €39.99 / $39.99

More Disney100 Fun From LEGO:

Earlier today, the LEGO Group kicked off its celebration of Disney’s 100 anniversary with an adorable LEGO brick video recreating iconic moments from Disney and Pixar films! The new #SharetheWonder video series includes three parts and will debut throughout March!