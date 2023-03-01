New “Avengers: Beyond Earth’s Mightiest” Figures and More Revealed During Hasbro Pulse Live Stream

The Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends team got together again today for a live stream to reveal three exciting new sets of figures, including a new Avengers collection celebrating the 60th anniversary of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Pre-order information, promotional images and the complete offerings won’t be revealed for another couple of weeks, but the team revealed a first look at some new Avengers figures during today’s live stream.

This is not a true wave of figures and some will be sold individually while others will come in 2-packs, but here are some of the new Avengers figures coming soon.

Bruce Banner and Hulk 2-Pack

Thor and the Destroyer 2-Pack

Hawkeye on Sky-Cycle

Doctor Doom and Captain Marvel “Secret Wars” 2-Pack

Sersi and the Black Knight 2-Pack

Captain America (Bucky Barnes)

Queen Veranke and Super Skrull “ Secret Invasion ” 2-Pack

Super Adaptoid

A few things to note from this collection of figures: Doctor Doom and Captain Marvel (Monica Rambeau) sport their looks from the beloved 1984 comic event “Secret Wars.” Queen Veranke dons the Spider-Woman costume as she impersonated the character during the “Secret Invasion” comic event. The Super Adaptoid is pictured with Veranke to show the scale in comparison to a 6-inch figure. More information about these figures, including pre-order information, will be shared at a later date.

But that wasn’t all the team had to reveal today. We also got a look at a Spider-Man wave with some more recent comic-inspired figures, including:

Spider-Man (Ben Reilly)

Chasm

Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

The Rose

Spider-Woman

Daredevil (Elektra)

Tarantula

A few things to note about this wave of figures: The Ben Reilly Spider-Man and Chasm figures are pulled right from the recent “Beyond” story arc in Spider-Man comics. Miles sports his new look from the comics. This is the first Daredevil figure with Elektra taking up the mantle, which also took place recently in comics. More information about this wave, including pre-order information, will be available at a later date.

And finally, the team had a couple of Spider-Man 2 packs to reveal, inspired by the beloved animated series from the 90s.

These new two packs also follow the VHS-inspired collection of X-Men figures that have been released by hasbro in the past couple of years.

Symbiote Spider-Man and Carnage 2-Pack

Aunt May and Doc Ock 2-Pack