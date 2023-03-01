New “Avengers: Beyond Earth’s Mightiest” Figures and More Revealed During Hasbro Pulse Live Stream

The Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends team got together again today for a live stream to reveal three exciting new sets of figures, including a new Avengers collection celebrating the 60th anniversary of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
- Pre-order information, promotional images and the complete offerings won’t be revealed for another couple of weeks, but the team revealed a first look at some new Avengers figures during today’s live stream.
- This is not a true wave of figures and some will be sold individually while others will come in 2-packs, but here are some of the new Avengers figures coming soon.
Bruce Banner and Hulk 2-Pack
Thor and the Destroyer 2-Pack
Hawkeye on Sky-Cycle
Doctor Doom and Captain Marvel “Secret Wars” 2-Pack
Sersi and the Black Knight 2-Pack
Black Widow
Captain America (Bucky Barnes)
Queen Veranke and Super Skrull “Secret Invasion” 2-Pack
Super Adaptoid
- A few things to note from this collection of figures:
- Doctor Doom and Captain Marvel (Monica Rambeau) sport their looks from the beloved 1984 comic event “Secret Wars.”
- Queen Veranke dons the Spider-Woman costume as she impersonated the character during the “Secret Invasion” comic event.
- The Super Adaptoid is pictured with Veranke to show the scale in comparison to a 6-inch figure.
- More information about these figures, including pre-order information, will be shared at a later date.
- But that wasn’t all the team had to reveal today. We also got a look at a Spider-Man wave with some more recent comic-inspired figures, including:
Spider-Man (Ben Reilly)
Chasm
Spider-Man (Miles Morales)
The Rose
Spider-Woman
Daredevil (Elektra)
Tarantula
- A few things to note about this wave of figures:
- The Ben Reilly Spider-Man and Chasm figures are pulled right from the recent “Beyond” story arc in Spider-Man comics.
- Miles sports his new look from the comics.
- This is the first Daredevil figure with Elektra taking up the mantle, which also took place recently in comics.
- More information about this wave, including pre-order information, will be available at a later date.
- And finally, the team had a couple of Spider-Man 2 packs to reveal, inspired by the beloved animated series from the 90s.
- These new two packs also follow the VHS-inspired collection of X-Men figures that have been released by hasbro in the past couple of years.
Symbiote Spider-Man and Carnage 2-Pack
Aunt May and Doc Ock 2-Pack
- A few things to note about this collection of figures:
- The packaging for these 2-packs, while deeper to contain two figures each, is the same height and width as the recently released X-Men figures, making them perfect for displaying together.
- The Symbiote Spider-Man and Carnage 2-pack is available for pre-order now and is expected to ship in May.
- The Doc Ock figure comes with brand new, flexible tentacles that are backwards compatible to the previous figure.
- The Aunt May and Doc Ock 2-pack will be available for pre-order tomorrow (March 2, 2023).
- Both of these 2-packs are available exclusively on Hasbro Pulse.