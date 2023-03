Disney100: Cinderella Enchanted Carriage Charm is Third Release in PANDORA’s New Disney Collection

The Disney100 celebration is here and we’re having a blast commemorating 100 Years of Wonder through experiences, park visits and yes, shopping! Since the official kickoff in January, there’s been an impressive variety of merchandise collections to debut, including an elegant jewelry series from PANDORA.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney and PANDORA are combining their whimsy and elegance to present a dazzling new jewelry collection that celebrates a century worth of wonder and magic.

As the Walt Disney Company commemorates its 100th anniversary, popular brands like PANDORA are helping to mark the occasion with new products that spotlight characters and stories we know and love.

Throughout 2023, PANDORA will unveil new jewelry selections

The rest of the series remains a mystery for now, but PANDORA will reveal the next addition in early April, so stay tuned!

Speaking of the Disney100 collection, PANDORA notes they’ll send guests a certificate of authenticity with each Disney 100 purchase. Plus, receive an exclusive collector's box when you purchase both the Disney100 Years of Wonder Moments Snake Chain Bracelet and any Disney100 charm.

The Cinderella Carriage Charm is available now through the PANDORA website

A link to Cinderella charm can be found below. Check back soon for new reveals!

Disney 100th Anniversary Cinderella's Enchanted Carriage Charm – $200.00

Hand-finished in sterling silver

Features a stem and door crafted in 14k solid gold and a window set with a sparkling lab-created diamond.

"Disney 100" is engraved on the back of the carriage

Metal: Two-tone

DimensionsDepth: 10.7 mm

Height: 14.2 mm

Width: 15.2 mm

More Disney100 PANDORA

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.