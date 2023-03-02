The Walt Disney Family Museum Hosting Member Exclusive “Wonderful Women of Disney” Tour

In celebration of Women’s History Month, The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco is hosting a member exclusive, in-person tour on Saturday, March 25th: “Wonderful Women of Disney.”

What’s Happening:

During the “Wonderful Women of Disney” tour, a certified Storyteller guide will share and celebrate the contributions of important women throughout Disney history, including the eras of Walt’s early life, Ink & Paint

The tours will take place on Saturday, March 25th from 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. and 3:00–4:00 p.m. at The Walt Disney Family Museum.

Tickets cost $10, and are only available to museum members, with a maximum of two per member.

Tickets for the “Wonderful Women of Disney” Member Exclusive Tours are now available for all membership levels via the Member Portal.

Become a member to receive priority access to purchase tickets. Membership dues and Walt's Circle donations may be paid as monthly installments or as a one-time annual payment.

For more information, please email the Membership Department at [email protected]