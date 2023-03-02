The Walt Disney Family Museum Hosting Member Exclusive “Wonderful Women of Disney” Tour

In celebration of Women’s History Month, The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco is hosting a member exclusive, in-person tour on Saturday, March 25th: “Wonderful Women of Disney.”
What’s Happening:
- During the “Wonderful Women of Disney” tour, a certified Storyteller guide will share and celebrate the contributions of important women throughout Disney history, including the eras of Walt’s early life, Ink & Paint, and Imagineering.
- The tours will take place on Saturday, March 25th from 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. and 3:00–4:00 p.m. at The Walt Disney Family Museum.
- Tickets cost $10, and are only available to museum members, with a maximum of two per member.
- Tickets for the “Wonderful Women of Disney” Member Exclusive Tours are now available for all membership levels via the Member Portal.
- Become a member to receive priority access to purchase tickets. Membership dues and Walt's Circle donations may be paid as monthly installments or as a one-time annual payment.
- For more information, please email the Membership Department at [email protected]
- On Saturday, March 11th, The Walt Disney Family Museum will also host a special talk with Marcy Carriker Smothers, author of National Geographic’s 100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime: Magical Experiences from Around the World. Tickets to that event are still available.