“Game of Thrones” Producer Bryan Cogman Signs on for Disney’s “Zorro” Series

Game of Thrones producer Brayn Cogman has reportedly signed on as a writer, showrunner and executive producer for Disney Branded Television’s planned Zorro series, according to Deadline.
- Cogman joins Wilmer Valderrama, who is attached to star in and executive produce the new series, which is planned for Disney+.
- We first learned about this new series, and Valderrama’s involvement, way back at the end of 2021.
- The series is set to follow privileged caballero Diego De La Vega who returns to his hometown of El Pueblo de Los Angeles following a family tragedy. There, he discovers a culture of corruption and injustice that will lead him to take on the mantle of the masked vigilante Zorro — America’s first true superhero.
- Disney is describing the series as “a bold reimagining of Disney’s classic series for a modern audience; an epic adventure rooted in California’s rich and diverse history, bursting with humor, sinister intrigue, romantic entanglements, and swashbuckling thrills.”
- Gary Marsh and John Gertz will also serve as executive producers on the series.
- Cogman spent 10 years on HBO’s Game of Thrones, cp-executive producing and writing 11 episodes along the way.
- For that work, he received four Emmy Awards, a Hugo Award, a Producer’s Guild of America Award, and 7 Writer’s Guild Award nominations.
- He has also recently served as a consulting producer on Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and wrote the screenplay for Disney’s upcoming remake of The Sword in the Stone.