“Game of Thrones” Producer Bryan Cogman Signs on for Disney’s “Zorro” Series

Game of Thrones producer Brayn Cogman has reportedly signed on as a writer, showrunner and executive producer for Disney Branded Television’s planned Zorro series, according to Deadline.

Cogman joins Wilmer Valderrama, who is attached to star in and executive produce Disney+

We first learned about this new series, and Valderrama’s involvement, way back at the end of 2021.

The series is set to follow privileged caballero Diego De La Vega who returns to his hometown of El Pueblo de Los Angeles following a family tragedy. There, he discovers a culture of corruption and injustice that will lead him to take on the mantle of the masked vigilante Zorro — America’s first true superhero.

Disney is describing the series as “a bold reimagining of Disney’s classic series for a modern audience; an epic adventure rooted in California’s rich and diverse history, bursting with humor, sinister intrigue, romantic entanglements, and swashbuckling thrills.”

Gary Marsh and John Gertz will also serve as executive producers on the series.

Cogman spent 10 years on HBO's Game of Thrones

, cp-executive producing and writing 11 episodes along the way. For that work, he received four Emmy Awards, a Hugo Award, a Producer’s Guild of America Award, and 7 Writer’s Guild Award nominations.

He has also recently served as a consulting producer on Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and wrote the screenplay for Disney’s upcoming remake of The Sword in the Stone.