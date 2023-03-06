Marvel Reveals Complete “Fantastic Four #700” Variant Cover Featuring 700 Different Characters

Last week, Marvel shared the first half of artist Scott Koblish’s extraordinary variant cover for the 700th issue of “Fantastic Four.” Today, they shared the cover in its entirety.

The 700th issue of “Fantastic Four” will be a giant-sized spectacular from the title’s current creative team, writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello.

Koblish will help them celebrate in spectacular style with a one-of-a-kind wraparound variant cover that will adorn both May’s “Fantastic Four #7″ and June’s “Fantastic Four #8.”

Each of the 700 characters found on this cover have appeared in a prior issue of “Fantastic Four.”

The list of characters includes fellow super heroes, past members, loyal allies and of course their iconic villains.

This epic assembly serves as a monument to the team’s unparalleled legacy and their undeniable impact on the Marvel Universe they helped shape.

This incredible variant cover will be hitting stands in May.

What they’re saying: