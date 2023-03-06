Ravensburger Introduces Puzzle Collection Inspired by Star Wars (Power of the Dark Side) Villainous Game

Disney and Ravensburger have teamed up again for a new series of 1000 piece jigsaw puzzles, this time set a galaxy far, far away. Five of Star Wars’s biggest villains and stars of Ravensburger’s (Power of the Dark Side) Villainous game, get another chance to take the spotlight as part of this impressive puzzle collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Star Wars galaxy has fallen to the dark side in a new line of Star Wars Villainous puzzles from Ravensburger

Inspired by the award-winning board game Star Wars (Power of the Dark Side) Villainous

These five custom puzzles complement the fan-favorite game and visualize the ‘what if’ scenarios of: Moff Gideon Kylo Ren General Grievous Asajj Ventress Darth Vader

Each image shows the villain as they look in most media (comics, movies, Disney+ series) along with a picture of their game piece, tying everything together for a cohesive story where evil prevails and darkness defeats the light!

Collect (and puzzle) them all to fulfill your destiny! The Star Wars Villainous Collection series features 5 different 1000-piece puzzles featuring infamous Star Wars Villains.

Guests can find the entire selection available now on Amazon

Links to the individual puzzles can be found below.

Ravensburger Star Wars Villainous: Moff Gideon 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Ravensburger Star Wars Villainous: Kylo Ren 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Ravensburger Star Wars Villainous: General Grievous 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

​​Ravensburger Star Wars Villainous: Asajj Ventress 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle for Adults

Ravensburger Star Wars Villainous: Darth Vader 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Get to Know the Game

If you want to spend even more time in the world of your favorite galactic villains, you’ll want to check out the tabletop game! The first Star Wars edition in the popular Villainous series, Power of the Dark Side was released in summer 2022 and Alex shares his thoughtful and thorough review of character selections, game play and instruction.