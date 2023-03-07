North America’s Second Peppa Pig Theme Park Coming to Texas in 2024

Families will be able to enter the playful world of Peppa Pig for an unforgettable day of adventure at North America's second Peppa Pig Theme Park, set to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2024.

What’s Happening:

Designed to be the ultimate theme park experience for little ones, this all-new standalone theme park located in North Richland Hills will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and shows, all based on instantly recognizable locations from the globally popular brand. Families will meet Peppa and her friends as they snort, giggle and play to build their first theme park memories together.

Merlin are not the first to announce a venture into the Texas theme park arena, as Universal recently announced plans

Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in location-based entertainment with brands including LEGOLAND, Madame Tussauds and SEA LIFE Aquariums, has a licensing agreement with global branded entertainment leader Hasbro, owner of the Peppa Pig brand, to build and operate Peppa Pig attractions, targeted at the preschool market, as part of its broader strategy to engage in partnerships with some of the world's most popular brands.

Fans and parents of future "little piggies" can be among the first to hear new details and get a sneak peek at all the new park will have to offer by signing up for the Peppa Pig Theme Park emails at https://www.peppapigthemepark.com/dallas-ft-worth/

What They’re Saying: