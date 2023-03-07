Pre-Orders Now Open for “The Little Mermaid” Live-Action Doll from Mattel

This May, Disney is diving back under the sea with a live-action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey as Ariel. Yesterday, Bailey showed off a new doll inspired by her appearance in the film and today, fans can start pre-ordering the toy at Entertainment Earth!

What’s Happening:

For a long time now, fans have been anxious for a live-action adaptation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid and in just a few months, those dreams will come true.

and in just a few months, those dreams will come true. Naturally, this means merchandise collections will start popping up at various retailers, and one of the first items to become available is an Ariel doll from Mattel.

The doll looks exactly like Bailey’s Ariel from the film, with a rich skin tone and long copper hair that flows in loose locks as well as tight braids.

Bailey shared a first look at the doll on Twitter

omg 🥹💗the little girl in me is pinching herself right now ..i have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll !!! I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character 🥹💕brb gonna go cry now … pic.twitter.com/NKn0H0mssT — Halle (@HalleBailey) March 6, 2023

The doll is presented in mermaid form with a permanent tail that cannot be removed, however it does feature articulation at the hips so the doll can sit. The tail has small green scales and detachable wide flowing fins that are decorated in blue, pink, purple and green colors.

Instead of the seashell bra from the animated film, Bailey’s Ariel wears a purple and green cropped bandeau decorated with scales that match her tail.

The Little Mermaid Doll is available now for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

A link to the item can be found below.

The Little Mermaid Live Action Ariel Doll – $17.99

