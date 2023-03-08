Marvel Shares New Details on “The Incredible Hulk #1”

The Age of Monsters has begun, and the only being who can stop a legion of the world’s most depraved creatures from overtaking the Marvel Universe is the Incredible Hulk. Enter this horror-fueled new era of the strongest there is when writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Nic Klein relaunch "Incredible Hulk" this June.

Known for his acclaimed horror storytelling in titles like “Alien” and “ Marvel Zombies

And following his explosive run on Thor with Donny Cates, Nic Klein’s skill at capturing the Hulk’s fearsome rage and his panache for body horror will make this the most terrifying book on stands!

The pair will also explore Bruce Banner’s psychological state, left in shambles at the end of his latest run with Bruce and the Hulk’s relationship more fractured than ever.

Fans will experience a vicious hunt as Hulk is made prey by brand-new monster characters as well as classic favorites, all united in a fiendish new scheme.

As an enraged Hulk tries to take control of Bruce Banner’s body permanently, a mysterious immortal turns every monster in the Marvel Universe against Banner in an attempt to free their creator, the primordial Mother of Horrors. With the help of an unlikely new friend, Banner and Hulk must try to stop the world from getting plunged into darkness.

Pick up “Hulk Annual #1″ on May 17 for a special preview for "Incredible Hulk #1″ and be there when the monsters come for Hulk on June 17.

What they’re saying: