Photos: Star Wars Women of the Galaxy Collection Appears at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Already having made their appearance on shopDisney, a collection of Star Wars merchandise featuring the heroines of the Galaxy Far, Far Away has been spotted at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Located at Keystone Clothiers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, the new collection sets out to Commemorate the powerful stories, and lasting impact of galactic heroines with the new Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy collection.

Iconic ladies will be featured in the series that honors their contribution to the galaxy far, far away. The line up features: Ahsoka Rey Skywalker Leia Organa Padmé Amidala Hera Syndulla Rose Tico



You can find the collection now at Keystone Clothiers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and shopDisney if you can’t make it to the parks. The collection is also expected to appear in other Disney Destinations, including the Disneyland Resort and even other areas of the Walt Disney World Resort.