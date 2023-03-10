Theme Song For New Series “Kiff” Now Streaming On Most Platforms

Ahead of the debut of the new series, the theme song for Kiff, debuting later tonight on Disney Channel, on most streaming platforms for streaming and download.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney TV Animation has released the theme song for their newest animated series, Kiff, onto most streaming platforms.
  • The theme can be found on most of the major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube music and others. You can find the complete list Here.
  • Kiff, the nutty new animated buddy-comedy about optimistic squirrel Kiff and her chill bunny bestie Barry, will premiere Friday, March 10, on Disney Channel (8:00 p.m. EST/PST) and Wednesday, March 15, on Disney+.

  • Kimiko Glenn (Orange Is the New Black) stars in the titular role of Kiff, whose thirst for life takes her on countless adventures through their city alongside Barry, voiced by H Michael Croner (Craig of the Creek). Joining the cast in recurring roles are:
    • James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway's Aladdin) and Lauren Ash (Superstore) as Kiff's parents, Martin and Beryl
    • Deedee Magno Hall (Steven Universe) as Kiff's teacher, Miss Deer Teacher
    • Eugene Cordero (Loki) as Kiff's neighbor, The Pone, and the school secretary, Secretary Prince
    • Josh Johnson (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah) as Barry's brother, Harry Buns
    • Eric Bauza (Looney Toons) as TV producer Roy Fox and Kiff's classmate Reggie
    • Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Kiff's classmate Candle Fox
    • Steve Little (Adventure Time) as the town city manager, Glarbin Gloobin
    • Kent Osborne (Phineas and Ferb) as the school janitor, Sweepy Steve
    • Gary Anthony Williams (Marvel's Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur) as artist manager Flam Bingo
    • Mary Mack (Solar Opposites) as Kiff's classmate Renee
    • Rhys Darby (Our Flag Means Death) as a troll living under a bridge, Trollie
    • Tom Kenny (Spongebob SquarePants) as Kiff's classmates Trevor, Gareth and Darryn
    • Katie Crown (Amphibia) as town barista, Pawva
    • Kate Flannery (The Office) as laundromat owner and Helen's sister, Agnes
    • Nichole Sakura (Superstore) as Barry's sister, Terri Buns
    • Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok) as Barry's mom, Mary Buns
  • We’ve already taken a look at the new series and you can read our review of it here, and enjoy our interview with the show’s creators here.

