Red Panda Mei Makes Her Disney Parks Debut at Shanghai Disneyland

Announced earlier this year as part of the festivities for the Spring season at the Shanghai Disney Resort, Red Panda Mei from Pixar Animation Studios’ Turning Red, has made her debut at the park.

What’s Happening:

As promised as part of the Spring festivities at the Shanghai Disney Resort Turning Red has debuted at the park.

has debuted at the park. Making her first-ever Disney parks appearance worldwide, Red Panda Mei was introduced in a very special welcome ceremony in front of the Storytellers Statue.

Shortly after, she showed up to dance in the Color-Fest, where she fit right in with the Red Team much to the delight of the crowd.

One Instagram user was able to catch the festivities and you can see Red Panda Mei joining the fun to the tune of “Nobody Like U” from Turning Red and the fictitious boy band, 4TOWN.

Turning Red, nominated for Best Animated Feature at this year’s Academy Awards, introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!

The film originally debuted in March of 2022 directly to Disney+