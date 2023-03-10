“The Owl House” Creator Dana Terrace Reveals Completion of Final Episode, To Debut Next Month

A tweet from The Owl House creator, Dana Terrace, has revealed that the final episode of the series is now complete, ready to be seen by the world next month.

The final episode of Owl House is finished so I’ll probably be more active on insta for a while.



See you April 8th for the finale. 💖💫 pic.twitter.com/G7gn969AUs — Dana Terrace (@DanaTerrace) March 10, 2023

What's Happening:

Dana Terrace, has taken to her Twitter account to reveal that the final episode in the series is now complete, with a premiere date of April 8th. Accompanied by art featuring Eda the Owl Lady as a teenager, she also says that now that the episode is finished, she will likely be more active on her personal Instagram page.

According to her post, we will see the last episode of the series hit Disney Channel on April 8th, and is the final part in the three episode, third and final season of the series.

The reveal of the final episode airdate is bittersweet, as fans love the show and can’t wait for the epic conclusion, but also because that means that with the final episode, all of our adventures with Luz, King, Eda and others in The Boiling Isles are over.

The Owl House follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting. Starring in the series is Sarah-Nicole Robles ( Star Darlings ) as Luz, Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me) as Eda, Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls ) as King and Hooty, Matthew Rhys ( The Americans ) as Emperor Belos, Issac Ryan Brown ( Raven’s Home ) as Gus, Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ) as Willow, Mae Whitman (Good Girls) as Amity and Cissy Jones ( Little Big Awesome) as Lilith.

