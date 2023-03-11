Marvel Shares New Video Looking at Ant-Man Suit Designs Over the Years

With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania now in theaters, Marvel has released a new video looking at the design of the various Ant-Man suits we’ve seen on the big screen over the years.
- The new video features Andy Park, director of visual development at Marvel Studios.
- Park talks fans through the designs of the Ant-Man costumes from the first film all the way through Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
- He explains the design of the costume was modernized for Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang’s second appearance in the MCU.
- It was then made to look more like the classic design in Ant-Man and the Wasp.
- Park also highlights an element of the original Jack Kirby design for the Ant-Man costume that has made its way into the films.
- Check out the new video below:
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return and are joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Peyton Reed returned to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, wrote the script.
- You can see Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters now and check out Benji’s review of the film here.