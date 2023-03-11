Marvel Shares New Video Looking at Ant-Man Suit Designs Over the Years

With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania now in theaters, Marvel has released a new video looking at the design of the various Ant-Man suits we’ve seen on the big screen over the years.

The new video features Andy Park, director of visual development at Marvel Studios.

Park talks fans through the designs of the Ant-Man costumes from the first film all the way through Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania .

. He explains the design of the costume was modernized for Captain America: Civil War , Scott Lang’s second appearance in the MCU.

, Scott Lang’s second appearance in the MCU. It was then made to look more like the classic design in Ant-Man and the Wasp .

. Park also highlights an element of the original Jack Kirby design for the Ant-Man costume that has made its way into the films.

Check out the new video below:

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania