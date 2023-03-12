Disney100 Hyundai Commercial Debuts During 95th Academy Awards

Those watching the 95th Academy Awards were treated to one of the first commercials from one of the partnerships celebrating 100 Years of the Walt Disney Company.

Back in November, it was revealed that Disney and Hyundai were partnering up, leading to the first official sponsorship for Disney100.

During the Oscars tonight, celebrating all the greatness in cinema over the last year, viewers were treated to the first commercial for Hyundai and the Disney100 Celebration.

Buckle up and bring along some magic. Because Disney and Hyundai can send you on Journeys that extend as far as your imagination will take you. So let's see how far we can go together for Disney's 100th anniversary.

Hyundai has partnered with Disney as the first official sponsor for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder event.

This sponsorship is one of many collaborations between Hyundai and Disney. In 2021, Hyundai and Disney Advertising, Disney CreativeWorks and Marvel ABC ESPN

Additionally, Hyundai and National Geographic created “Outside Academy” in 2021 – an educational augmented reality experience that empowered families to explore iconic national parks, while inspiring them to create journeys of their own.