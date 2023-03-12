Trailer and Poster for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” Make a Splash Ahead of the Film’s May Theatrical Debut

The trailer and poster for Disney’s The Little Mermaid, the live-action reimagining of the studio’s animated musical classic, are here. Two of the film’s stars, Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, debuted the trailer moments ago on ABC’s live broadcast of the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

The Little Mermaid , helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023.

, helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023. The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

Check out the trailer for the film below: