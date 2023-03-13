EPCOT’s Space 220 Featuring Special Dessert For Women’s History Month

Space 220 is celebrating Women’s History Month with a special dessert created by Chef Romina Wagener that will be available through the end of the month.

What’s Happening:

Space 220, the popular EPCOT

Chef Romina Wagener, Pastry Chef at Space 220 Restaurant in EPCOT, is offering The Tropical Pavlova, which is made up og Plant based meringue, coconut whipped cream, Passion fruit sauce, mango, kiwi, dried raspberries, Opal basil and Yuzu Chocolate.

The Tropical Pavlova will be available until the end of March.

Located at the Mission: SPACE pavilion, guests are invited to step inside Space 220 Restaurant—featuring a celestial panorama from a space station—for a delicious meal. There, they’ll board a special space elevator that will ascend to the stars! Along the way, viewports give an aerial view of EPCOT as guests travel high above the planet. As they dine, they can peer out and enjoy amazing daytime and nighttime views of Earth from 220 miles up.

Sit down to a prix-fixe, 2-course meal at lunch or a prix-fixe, 3-course meal at dinner—both featuring modern American cuisine.

Start with your choice of appetizer, like Space Greens or Blue Moon Cauliflower. For your main course, choose from delicious options like the Galactic Salmon. After dinner, delight in a sweet send-off when you order the Peanut Caramel Comet or Vegan Carrot Cake for dessert.

Specialty beverages––like the Big Tang or the Planetary Punch––are also available, along with a wide selection of craft beer.