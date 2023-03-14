How To Watch Tonight’s “NHL Big City Greens Classic”

The athletic antics of Big City are set to meet the real world NHL game tonight in a special event that will see a simultaneous broadcast of the Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers.

What’s Happening:

Later this evening, the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers are set to take the ice at Madison Square Garden… but fans of the hit Disney Channel Big City Greens will be hosting the same game in the middle of Times Circle in Big City in the first NHL Big City Greens Classic.

The Big City Greens Classic utilizes player and puck tracking technology in a new way, which will generate the live NHL players in the unique Big City Greens style.

Big City Greens creators and brothers Chris and Shane Houghton are hockey fans. The program is a growing brand for Disney audiences coming in as Disney's No. 1 animated comedy and television's No. 2 most-watched series among kids ages 6-11 from Dec. 27, 2021, to Dec. 25, 2022, according to Nielsen Media Research — so the connection with the NHL's desire to be innovative and a game between two major-market teams competing for a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs made perfect sense.