Erin Doherty Joins the Cast of Hulu Period Drama “A Thousand Blows”

The Crown star Erin Doherty has joined the cast of Steven Knight’s Hulu period drama A Thousand Blows, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Doherty, known for her role as Princess Anne in The Crown , will play Mary Carr, the leader of the Forty Elephants.

Also set to star in A Thousand Blows are:
Malachi Kirby
Stephen Graham
Francis Lovehall
Jason Tobin
James Nelson-Joyce

are: A Thousand Blows is set in the world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London. Hezekiah (Kirby) and best friend Alec (Lovehall) find themselves thrust into the vibrant and violent melting pot of post-industrial revolution London’s East End, meeting Carr (Doherty) and seasoned boxer Sugar Goodson (Graham) along the way.

The 12-part series is the latest from prolific Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who is acting as lead writer on the series in a writers' room featuring Ameir Brown, Insook Chappell, Harlan Davies and Yasmin Joseph.

creator Steven Knight, who is acting as lead writer on the series in a writers’ room featuring Ameir Brown, Insook Chappell, Harlan Davies and Yasmin Joseph. Tinge Krishnan is lead director and executive producer, with Ashley Walters and Coky Giedroyc also directing.

The U.K. original series will premiere on Disney+

