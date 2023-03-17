Brain Teaches World Domination in New “Animaniacs” X MasterClass Shorts

Pinky and the Brain crossover with MasterClass in a new four-part series now streaming on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

Pinky and the Brain are back for one last scheme: teaching a class on MasterClass on world domination! Learn from Brain about strategy and subterfuge, and see if Pinky’s got what it takes to be the perfect assistant. Get ready to try and take over the world!

, a four-part series, in collaboration with MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, is now streaming on Hulu. You can find it on the Animaniacs page, under "Extras," on Hulu and on Hulu's YouTube page

All three seasons of the Hulu Original animated series Animaniacs are now streaming on Hulu.

About Animaniacs:

Yakko, Wakko, and Dot return with an all-new season of laughs, songs, pop culture parodies, and enough zany antics to fill a water tower (or at least 10 episodes!). Pinky and Brain's never ending plans to take over the world journey them to the ends of new lands, deserts, and even the space time continuum. And while new friends, Starbox and Cindy continue their play date, the Warner siblings must battle their way out of a video game, learn the secrets of being a teen influencer, and escape a mad scientist's island all while finding time to teach us about the threat of global warming!

The voice cast includes Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille, Jess Harnell, and Maurice LaMarche.