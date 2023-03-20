Avis Becomes Official Rental Car Company of Disneyland Paris

Avis has become the official rental car company of Disneyland Paris, which will also include new sponsorship of the Autopia attraction, new benefits for Annual Passholders, and more.

What’s Happening:

Since January 2023 and for the next 5 years, Avis will be the Official Car Rental Company of Disneyland Paris and will make its services available to all resort guests, welcoming them to a brand-new agency in Marne la Vallée – Chessy station, in addition to a wide network of agencies across Europe. The new concept for the completely renovated agency in Marne la Vallée – Chessy station will be unveiled this summer.

Avis will offer a fleet of modern, hybrid and electric vehicles reflecting commitments shared by Disneyland Paris including high quality service, customer satisfaction, and respect for the environment and sustainable development.

Avis will also offer Disneyland Paris guests discounts and benefits. Guests with park tickets and those staying in a Disney Hotel will benefit from reductions on their car rental. Annual Passholders will also be offered an upgrade to join the Avis Preferred membership.

This partnership means that the car rental company can integrate Disney characters and franchises in communication campaigns throughout Europe – especially in France, England, Spain and Italy, which are strategic countries for the Avis brand. Through these campaigns, Avis will show customers how the magic and adventure can begin at its agencies, taking the road to Disneyland Paris in one of its vehicles.

Finally, to make this alliance an integral part of the Disneyland Paris guest experience, the Avis brand will be associated in France with the well-known Autopia attraction in Disneyland Park, enjoyed by millions of guests each year. This classic attraction, inaugurated by Walt Disney in 1955 at Disneyland Resort

What They’re Saying:

Pierre-Olivier Bard, General Manager, France at Avis Budget Group: “We’re excited about this partnership, which means we are the only car rental company with a location inside Marne la Vallée – Chessy railway station – at the gates of Disneyland Paris, giving customers easy and convenient access to the Parks. Our premises will be completely renovated to offer the best possible car rental experience and we look forward to welcoming customers.”

Laure Albouy, Vice President Business Strategy & Integration of Disneyland Paris: "Disneyland Paris is delighted to partner with Avis, a company which holds such a history of quality & innovation and puts customers' expectations at the heart of everything it does. We believe that combining Disneyland Paris endless storytelling possibilities with Avis dedication to "trying harder and doing better", will result in the most magical and efficient services to our guests as soon as they start their journey to Disneyland Paris."