Jeremy Shamos, Linda Emond and Wesley Taylor Join Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Shamos, Linda Emond, and Wesley Taylor have joined the cast of the third season of Only Murders in the Building, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Shamos, Emond, and Taylor join the third season of the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, although at the moment, details regarding their roles are being kept under wraps.
- Tony-nominee Shamos will also be recurring in the upcoming season of HBO’s The Gilded Age and will guest on the sixth and final season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.
- Emond is a three-time Tony nominee, who recently appeared in FX’s The Patient.
- Taylor is best known for his work on Broadway and TV, including originating the role of “Sheldon Plankton” in Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical.
- They join series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, as well as recently announced Season 3 cast Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Jesse Williams, and Ashley Park.
- The show’s second season, which wrapped up in August 2022, ended with a one-year time jump and introduced Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy, a stage co-star of Charles’ (Steve Martin). We won’t spoil what happens in those moments, but if you want to know, check out Alex’s recap of the episode (or just go watch the show – it’s great!).
About Only Murders in the Building:
- Only Murders in the Building is an American mystery-comedy television series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.
- The ten-episode first season premiered on Hulu in August 2021.
- The plot follows three strangers played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, with a shared interest in a true crime podcast.
- The series has received critical acclaim for its comedic approach to crime fiction, as well as the performances and chemistry among the lead performers.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now