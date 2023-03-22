Jeremy Shamos, Linda Emond and Wesley Taylor Join Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Shamos, Linda Emond, and Wesley Taylor have joined the cast of the third season of Only Murders in the Building, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

About Only Murders in the Building:

is an American mystery-comedy television series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. The ten-episode first season premiered on Hulu in August 2021.

The plot follows three strangers played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, with a shared interest in a true crime podcast.

The series has received critical acclaim for its comedic approach to crime fiction, as well as the performances and chemistry among the lead performers.