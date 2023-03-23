Hasbro to Bring Exciting Star Wars and Indiana Jones Reveals, Exclusive Darth Vader Figure to Star Wars Celebration Europe

This year’s Star Wars Celebration in London, UK is approaching at lightspeed and Hasbro is gearing up to make a galactic splash at the convention once again.

Fans can expect exciting, reveal-packed programming when the Hasbro Star Wars & Indiana Jones panel

With over 20 new Star Wars: The Black Series and Vintage Collection reveals, and new Indiana Jones products inspired by adventures old and new, among other surprises, the Hasbro Star Wars & Indiana Jones panel is not one to be missed.

Guests will also be able to stop by the Hasbro Booth (N200) for exciting photo opportunities from a galaxy far, far away to the adventures of Indiana Jones.

Fans are encouraged to check out all the newly revealed products in-person at the booth following the panel as well.

This year, Hasbro is offering a convention exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Vader (Revenge of the Jedi) figure inspired by the working title for the film Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which was featured in the film’s first trailer and early promotional materials.

This premium 6-inch Darth Vader figure takes on the color palette of the original poster and includes a hidden, displayable Revenge of the Jedi mini-poster.

Attendees interested in purchasing the exclusive figure can come to the Info Desk at the Hasbro booth starting 10am BST on April 7 to receive a QR code that’ll allow them to purchase the figure. A limited amount of QR codes will be distributed each day.

