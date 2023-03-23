Sunday Tickets to Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Now Sold Out

Star Wars fans who haven’t yet bought their tickets for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 have less options now, as the Sunday of the event is officially sold out.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars Celebration Europe tickets for Sunday, April 9th are officially sold out, alongside the previously sold out Saturday, April 8th.
- Limited tickets remain for Friday, April 7th and Monday, April 10th.
- You can still purchase tickets here.
- Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be held from Friday, April 7th through Monday, April 10th at ExCeL London in England.
- A wide variety of celebrity guests will be appearing at the event, from Hayden Christensen and Rosario Dawson, to Katee Sackhoff and Warwick Davis. Peruse through our Star Wars Celebration tag to see all the announced celebrity guests.
- Confirmed attendees are now able to select panels they’d like to attend through the online panel selection opportunity. For more information, click here.
- For additional information, be sure to visit the official Star Wars Celebration website.