Photos: New Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise Now Available in Universal Studios Florida

It may only be March but Universal Orlando Resort is already gearing up for Halloween Horror Nights. With dates for this year’s event being announced just a few days ago and tickets now on sale, some merchandise for HHN is also now available in Universal Studios Florida.

Scented Candle – $26

Hat – $30

T-Shirt – $33

Mug – $16

Magnet – $9

Select tickets and packages are now on sale for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2023. Fans can start counting down the days with this event running select nights September 1 through October 31.

This highly anticipated event will bring guests’ worst nightmares to life within 10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses inspired by everything from top names in terror and pop culture to unfathomable original abominations devised by the twisted creators of the event. Guests will also navigate five scare zones throughout the park – each filled with hordes of gruesome creatures stalking their every move – and enjoy outrageous live entertainment.

And when they need a break from the scares, guests can satiate their appetite with a frightfully delicious menu inspired by the event’s sinister lineup, shop the latest merchandise at highly themed retail locations that are attractions in and of themselves, and enjoy some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exciting rides.

