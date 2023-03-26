Photos: Work Continues on Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast at Universal Studios Florida

The summer is almost here and that means we are getting closer and closer to the opening of Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast at Universal Studios Florida. We stopped by today and checked on the progress on the new attraction.

More signage has been added to the eventual entrance of the new attraction since our last update in January.

The attraction’s logo now sits in the center, between the existing Villain-Con banners.

Around the corner, large posters for the Vicious 6, a notorious group of supervillains from the hit film Minions: The Rise of Gru, can be found on the side of the building.

There is also a new sign for what is presumably an entrance to the attraction’s gift shop.

The new sign simply reads “Evil Stuff…this way.”

Minion-themed construction walls still surround the building as we await the opening of the attraction this summer.

Additionally, work continues on what will presumably be the site of the new Minion Cafe at the former location of the Monsters Cafe.

More on Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast:

Developed in partnership between Universal’s award-winning creative team and the acclaimed filmmakers from Illumination, this interactive, blaster game experience will invite guests to put their villainous skills to the test as they compete against each other in a bid to join the ranks of the franchise’s most infamous supervillains.

Villain-Con Minion Blast combines innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets to create a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure where guests encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and tons of mischievous Minions from Illumination’s films in a whole new way.

The world-class attraction transports guests to Villain-Con – the biggest criminal convention on the planet – to take part in an epic competition to see if they have what it takes to become the newest member of The Vicious 6.

Guests who are up for the challenge will grab an interactive blaster and step onto a motion-based pathway to put their skills to the test.

They’ll wind and glide through various scenes where they earn points by blasting a variety of items and causing as much mayhem and destruction as possible.

It’s a unique, mischief-filled experience that’s so much fun, it’s a crime.

Villain-Con Minion Blast will open in Summer 2023 at Universal Studios Florida within the new Minion Land on Illumination Ave.

This new area will also feature the fan-favorite Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction, a new Minion Café and other surprises inspired by popular characters from Illumination’s blockbuster franchises.