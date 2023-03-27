Sneak Peek Of New “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” Now Available Ahead Of May 4th Series Release

Though the series is set to debut on Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4th, several shorts from the new original animated series, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures are now available to view on YouTube.

What’s Happening:

On May 4, 2023, Disney+ and Disney Junior will premiere the original animated series, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures in celebration of Star Wars Day.

in celebration of Star Wars Day. Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

Today, Lucasfilm unveiled the key art for the series, which features Jedi younglings Kai Brightstar, Lys Slay, Nubs, Master Yoda, Nash Durango, and RJ-83.

Three animated shorts were also released as a sneak preview of the animated series.

“Meet the Young Jedi,” “Lys’ Creature Caper,” and “Kai’s Daring Droid Rescue” introduce the Jedi younglings and their friends on planet Tenoo.

Three additional shorts will debut on YouTube over the coming weeks, with all six shorts available to stream on Disney+ on April 26, ahead of the series debut on May 4, 2023.

Produced by Lucasfilm in collaboration with Wild Canary for Disney+ and Disney Junior, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is executive produced by Lucasfilm’s James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson ( Puppy Dog Pals ) is showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bour ( Elena of Avalor Puppy Dog Pals ) is producer; and Lamont Magee ( Black Lightning ) is consulting producer.

is executive produced by Lucasfilm’s James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson is showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bour ( ) is producer; and Lamont Magee ( ) is consulting producer. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures stars Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda.

stars Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will debut on Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4, 2023.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Shorts Now Available:

Meet the Young Jedi (Short)

Kai, Lys, and Nubs work together to battle a training droid at the Jedi Temple on Tenoo.

Lys’ Creature Caper (Short)

Lys follows the clues to retrieve an adorable creature running amok through the Jedi Temple.

Kai’s Daring Droid Rescue (Short)

When her droid RJ-83 is in trouble, Nash calls on Kai to help rescue him.

All three shorts can be seen on YouTube below: