Disney+ Shares Character Posters For Upcoming “Peter Pan & Wendy”

With only one month left before its debut, Disney+ has shared a number of character posters featuring the cast of Peter Pan & Wendy.

Today, Disney+ released character posters for Peter Pan & Wendy. In one month, the studio’s live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic directed by David Lowery (The Green Knight, Pete’s Dragon ), will begin streaming April 28, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Never Land. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever. The film stars Jude Law ( Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) , Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord ), Ever Anderson ( Resident Evil: The Final Chapter ), Yara Shahidi ( Grown-ish ), Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering ( A Discovery of Witches ), Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker ( House of Cards ), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ), and Jim Gaffigan ( The Jim Gaffigan Show ).

