Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board Approves Hiring of Law Firms for Potential “Adversarial Position” with Disney

During today’s meeting of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, the board approved the hiring of two law firms to represent the district in any potential conflict with Disney in the future.

The board approved the hiring of law firms Cooper & Kirk and Lawson to represent the district “regarding certain constitutional and contract matters and potential legal challenges for matters involving the District that occurred under the prior board of supervisors and that may involve the Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S., Inc. and its affiliates and subsidiary and related entities.”

Board chairman Martin Garcia mentioned that they may not necessarily be pursuing legal action against Disney but that they want to be ready: “We don’t know if we’re going to be in an adversarial position with Disney but we need to be prepared to be in an adversarial position.”

Garcia did also mention that it may have made sense for Disney to receive the special privileges they did in 1967 but “all good things must come to an end.”

Later in the meeting, one board member did propose that the board approach Disney directly with any potential conflicts, but that idea was mostly dismissed in favor of conferring with legal counsel first.

Last month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law the bill

Before the new Board Members took control, Disney entered into an agreement with the Reedy Creek Improvement District which gave them great authority over land-use and transferring that land-use authority.

The Board believes that the agreement should be invalidated.

Walt Disney World

The board held its first meeting