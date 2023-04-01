New Neighbors, New Chairman, New Everything As The Second Season of “The Ghost and Molly McGee” Begins

The Ghost and Molly McGee is back on Disney Channel to kick off their second season, and along with the introduction of a whole new season, we get introduced to some new neighbors across the street.

The New (Para)Normal

It’s been a moment since we’ve last seen the McGees, but now they are back and Scratch and Molly are rehearsing a new theme song – not that they’d ever need it – when Moily spots a moving truck at the house across the street. While the family turns out to see what the hubbub is about, Scratch gets pulled into the ghost world. As fans may recall, when we last left the show and the conclusion of season 1, Molly and Scratch had defeated the chairman, so currently the ghost world is being run without a leader.

There is, however, one rule still in effect, and it’s whoever vanquishes the chairman becomes the new chairman – leaving Scratch in charge of the ghost world. Not one for responsibility, as we may recall from the whole of the first season, Scratch attempts to convince the ghost council that their world doesn’t need rules and scare quotas and everyone in the ghost world should be able to enjoy their afterlife.

He announces to the world that he’s doing away with the former system, much to the chagrin of the council but to the approval of the crowds.

Molly and the family are getting to know the new neighbors, the Chens, whom they get along with immediately. There is a daughter, June, who is autistic and loves her gadgets, giving her a bonding moment immediately. Pete gets along with their dad, and Sharon their mom, connecting over their love of spice in their food. Molly whoever holds the most promising part of development during the second season with Ollie, the eldest sibling in the Chen family who immediately connects with the titular Molly over —- oh my gosh. Molly and Ollie. I just got that. – Anyway, they connect over a shared positivity and approach to the world, reducing carbon footprints, eco-friendly, and the usual enhappification stuff.

While we get to know the Chens, we discover that they also have a popular social media channel, and the McGees are so enthralled with the possibilities of a new relationship with the neighbors, they decide to have a barbecue and invite them over.

Scratch goes up to the attic to prepare and finds the ghost council there waiting for him. The ghost council, who does have names (don’t ask me what they are), and they decide to embrace Scratch’s way of life. Cue the musical number!

The barbecue has begun and the Chens have arrived. Scratch is taking a bath, but now finds himself entertaining (and being distracted from his relaxation) the Ghost council, who now have nothing to do. Molly decides to give Ollie a tour of the house, mostly to get away from Daryl’s spider, and we see their budding relationship blossom further, bonding over Molly’s work restoring the town’s bandshell. Molly decides to fully get to know her new friend, and discovers a long list of travels and journeys to some….kind of creepy and possibly haunted places (including a mansion in New Orleans). Molly asks if he believes in ghosts, replying that of course he does, his whole family are ghost hunters!

This of course, all being revealed as Scratch is trying to wrangle the ghost council in the attic. Their family has the hit web series, “Ghost Chasing Chens.” Molly, stopping dead in her tracks, consults with Scratch what to do while she sends Ollie to the basement, and has to alert the rest of her family. Outside, the families blend very well together, and all is too good to be true with them being ghost hunters and all. Despite their admiration for the new neighbors, the family decides to cut off the Chens as Scratch is a member of the McGee family.

Scratch rounds up the council, and now has a new problem – Frightmares. Truly terrifying ghouls that were kept in the flow of failed phantoms to protect both worlds from their harm. Only the chairman could control them, and now with nobody serving as a proper chairman, too busy having fun, the frightmares are loose. After rushing out the Chens to save both families from the frightmares, they do say they’ll see them tomorrow AT THEIR house, so we’re not pushing the Chens out completely just yet. Meanwhile, the ghost council refuses to help Scratch as they are too busy having fun. Oh wait, has this been a lesson in responsibility this whole time?

Scratch dons the robe of responsibility and ushers the frightmares away, heading back to the ghost world with the council, and begins to lay down a few rules, namely do not cause trouble because that causes trouble for him.

In the human world, it has been decided, they will stay friends with the Chens, — but over at their house, paranormal signals are blaring. They were right about Brighton, and the ghost hunt is on.

This episode of The Ghost and Molly McGee is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can catch up with the first season, now streaming on Disney+.