Freeform Releases Trailer for “Single Drunk Female” Season 2 – Premiering Friday, April 12th

Freeform has shared the trailer for the second season of Single Drunk Female, which premieres on Friday, April 12th.

What’s Happening:

has garnered critical acclaim throughout its run, with Variety noting the series “does something impressive…it finds the funny in recovery.” The series follows 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink, who after a public flame-out at a New York media company, is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol.

Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda.

stars Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard, and features a The series comes from 20th Television and is created by Simone Finch ( The Connors ), who executive produces along with Jenni Konner ( Girls ), Daisy Gardner ( The Goldbergs Good Girls ), Nora Silver and Leslye Headland ( Russian Doll ).

premieres Friday, April 12th on Freeform, streaming the next day on Check out Mary’s review and recaps of the first season of the show through our Single Drunk Female tag