Photos: Updated Walt Disney World Advertisements at MCO Magic of Disney Stores

With the end of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebration, the Magic of Disney store at the Orlando International Airport (MCO) has removed references to the celebration, with new advertisements added.

There are three Magic of Disney stores in total at MCO – two in the main terminal building and one in the new Terminal C. In this article, we’re looking at the store in the East Hall, near Gates 70-129.

50th anniversary specific advertisements have been replaced by ones for some of Walt Disney World’s newest and most popular attractions and events, such as Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

New advertisements can also be found nearby in the baggage claim area, similar to those found on billboards throughout the Orlando/Kissimmee area.