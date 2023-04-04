TRON Lightcycle / Run Themed Treats Available at the Main Street Confectionary

The Main Street Confectionary at the Magic Kingdom is celebrating the opening day of TRON Lightcycle / Run with some special treats.

What’s Happening:

Both a special TRON Lightcycle / Run rice krispie treat and candy apple are available at the Main Street Confectionary.

The rice krispie treat retails for $6.49, while the candy apple will set you back $12.99.

There’s no word on if these items are only available for opening day, or if they’ll continue to be available in the coming days.

TRON Lightcycle / Run is now open daily at the Magic Kingdom!

