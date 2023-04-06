Sterling K. Brown Set To Star In New Drama Series For Hulu From “This Is Us” Creator Dan Fogelman

Variety is reporting that This is Us star Sterling K. Brown and creator Dan Fogelman are reuniting for a new drama series set to arrive on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

Sterling K. Brown and Don Fogelman, both alums of the hit series, This is Us, are reportedly reuniting for a drama series that has been ordered at Hulu.

Plot info and the bulk of story details are scarce at the moment, and the currently untitled series will reportedly be a thriller with Brown starring as the head of security for a former president.

Fogelman will write as well as serve as EP of the series, via Rhode Island Ave. Productions, with Jess Rosenthal. Brown will also EP as well as star in the series, with John Hoberg also executive producing.

The series comes from 20th Television, where Fogalman currently has an overall deal.

While widely known for his work on This Is Us, Brown is also acclaimed for his Emmy-winning portrayal of prosecutor Chris Darden in the FX The People Vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story , as well as his Emmy-winning narration of Lincoln: Divided We Stand .

Fogelman is also currently an executive producer on the popular Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, and has written feature films like Cars, Bolt, Tangled, Crazy Stupid Love, and wrote and directed Life, Itself and others.

and has written feature films like and wrote and directed and others. Together, they both worked on six seasons of the hit NBC series, This Is Us, where Brown earned 5 Emmy nominations as Randall Pearson. Brown can be seen in the upcoming Hulu series, Washington Black, as well as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at Amazon, as well as the feature film Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul.