Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Threatens Hotel Taxes and Road Tolls in Former Reedy Creek Improvement District

We recently learned that Disney entered into an agreement with the Reedy Creek Improvement District prior to the new Board taking over, which gave them great authority over land-use and transferring that land-use authority. After ordering an investigation into the agreement, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is now “looking at taxes on Disney’s hotels and imposing tolls on roads that serve its theme parks,” according to Politico.
What’s Happening:
- The agreements passed by the former Board members on February 8th, 2023 allegedly prevent the new Board from making changes to terms.
- At an event in Michigan, DeSantis said that Disney “tried to pull a fast one on the way out the door. That story’s not over yet. Buckle up. There’s more coming down the pike.”
- He went on to say that “they are not superior to the people of Florida. So come hell or high water we’re going to make sure that policy of Florida carries the day. And so they can keep trying to do things. But ultimately we’re going to win on every single issue involving Disney, I can tell you that.”
- DeSantis also said that the new district he appointed would explore developing property it owns that is adjacent to Disney property.
- This likely also comes as a response to comments from Disney CEO Bob Iger during Disney’s annual shareholders meeting.
- Iger noted that Disney has the right to freedom of speech, and says it seems that the governor is intent on taking retaliatory action against the company for exercising a constitutional right. "Which just seems wrong to me."
- To that point, Iger noted that Disney expects to invest $17 billion in Florida over the next 10 years which will create 13,000 jobs.
- He said the position the governor took seems anti-business and anti-Florida.