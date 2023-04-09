Karim Diané, Kristin Dodson and Kassandra Lee Diaz Join Hulu/Onyx Collective Comedy Pilot “1266”

Disney’s Onyx Collective has rounded out the series regular cast for their Hulu comedy pilot 1266, starring Gabourey Sidibe, according to Deadline.

Karim Diané ( One Of Us Is Lying ), Kristin Dodson ( Flatbush Misdemeanors ) and Kassandra Lee Diaz ( You Married Dat ) have joined the cast of the 1266 pilot.

Gabby Brixton's (Gabourey Sidibe) life is aimless ― she's living with her mom and making half-hearted attempts to become a singer/model and overnight millionaire. When she's fired from her job … yet again … she stumbles upon the gig of a lifetime ― phone sex! What initially seems like a quick way to make money turns into a life-changing experience when she meets the women who become her chosen family and learns how powerful, profitable and prolific her voice can be.

Diané will play Posh, who is everyone’s favorite, even if they are constantly trying to figure out if he’s straight or gay. A student at the New York Institute of Fashion, Posh is Gabby’s best friend who doesn’t put up with her B.S. and isn’t afraid to call her out on it. Posh’s brutal honesty is always delivered with love, understanding and some attitude.

Dodson will portray Jimmy, the youngest of the phone sex workers at Imagine Inc. She’s flighty, immature, aimless and ready to make lots of mistakes and have lots of fun while doing it.

Diaz will play Fi, an Afro-Latina queer 20-something, who doesn’t suffer fools and loves lavishing designer threads on her girlfriends. Cynical, mysterious and introverted, she’s a quiet yet fiery woman who keeps her cards close to the chest.

Additionally, Anna Maria Horsford (The Wayans Bros.), Tisha Campbell (Act Your Age) and Judy Reyes (Claws) will recur if the pilot is picked up to series

The series is inspired by the true-life story of Academy Award nominee Gabourey Sidibe.

The pilot is executive produced by Thembi Banks (YOUNG.WILD.FREE, Only Murders in the Building), Steven Canals (Pose), Gabourey Sidibe (Precious, American Horror Story) and Julie Bean (grown-ish), with Jill Kaplan to serve as a non-writing executive producer. Banks and Bean will be co-showrunners.

Story by Sidibe and Banks, with Banks writing the teleplay and directing the pilot.