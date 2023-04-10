“The Little Mermaid” Actress Halle Bailey Participates in The White House’s 2023 Easter Egg Roll

Ariel herself, Halle Bailey, appeared at The White House today to participate in the 2023 Easter Egg Roll.
What’s Happening:
- Bailey, who portrays Ariel in the new live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, participated in The White House’s 2023 Easter Egg Roll.
- She met with plenty of young fans on The White House lawn, and gave a reading of The Little Mermaid: Make a Splash, a picture book retelling of the upcoming film.
- You can pre-order The Little Mermaid: Make a Splash for yourself now on Amazon and other major retailers.
- The picture book will be released tomorrow, April 11th.
About The Little Mermaid:
- The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.
- The film stars:
- Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel
- Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric
- Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as the voice of Sebastian
- Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle
- Jacob Tremblay (Luca) as the voice of Flounder
- Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as Queen Selina
- Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby
- Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as King Triton
- Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula
- The Little Mermaid is directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Finding Neverland).
- The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).
- The film is produced by two-time Emmy winner Marc Platt (Grease Live!), Miranda, two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca (Tony Bennett: An American Classic), and Rob Marshall, with Jeffrey Silver (The Lion King) serving as executive producer.